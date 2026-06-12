Here's where to find a cooling center in Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove, Corvallis, and more Oregon cities

Extreme heat has been forecasted in the Willamette Valley this Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to exceed 95 degrees. Cities and counties have cooling centers available for the public to cool off during the heat wave.

When temperatures reach and exceed 95 degrees, the Lane Transit District will offer free bus rides to and from cooling centers. Please inform the bus driver if you are in need of this service.

Eugene

The Downtown Library is a cooling site and is open 9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday.

Library branches in Bethel and Sheldon are open 9:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hilyard Community Center is also a cooling site and is open 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Due to ongoing programming, there is limited capacity in the center’s lobby.

Springfield

Bob Keefer Center is open Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. -5 p.m. The center is closed during major holidays and signing into the facility is required.

The Willamalane Adult Activity Center is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. The center is closed for all major holidays and signing into the facility is required.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is open Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday. The department is closed for all major holidays.

Springfield City Hall is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday. City Hall is closed for all major holidays.

Springfield Public Library is open Monday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The library is closed for all major holidays.

Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove Community Center/Library is open Monday - Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Wednesday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The center and library is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Cottage Grove City Hall is open Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Oregon Department Human Services is open Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday. The department is closed on all major holidays.

Veneta

Fern Ridge Service Center (Mid Lane Cares) is open Monday - Friday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday. The Fern Ridge Service Center will plan on being a cooling/air respite center on days 100 or above, Monday - Friday up to 8 p.m. if volunteer staffed. The center is closed for all major holidays.

Fern Ridge Library is open Monday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and closed Sunday. The library is closed for all major holidays.

Florence/Mapleton

Siuslaw Library is open Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday - Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Mapleton Branch is open Wednesday - Saturday: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., and is closed Sunday - Tuesday.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is open Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and is closed Saturday and Sunday. The department is closed on all major holidays.

Oakridge

Oakridge Library is open Monday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Wednesday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is closed Sunday.

Alsea

Alsea Community Library is open Monday: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. -1 p.m.), Tuesday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.), Thursday: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday: closed, Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (closed 12:30 pm-1:00 pm) and Sunday: closed.

Corvallis

Corvallis-Benton Public Library is open Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Corvallis Community Center (C3) is open Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and is closed Sunday.

Corvallis Daytime Drop-In Center is open Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Unity Shelter - Corvallis Hygiene Center is open Monday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monroe

Monroe Community Library is open Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 4:30 a.m. (closed 1:00 pm-1:30 pm), Wednesday 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed 1:00 pm-1:30 pm), Friday 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (closed 1:00 pm-1:30 pm), Saturday 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and is closed Sunday and Monday.

Philomath

Philomath Community Library is open Monday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and is closed on Sunday.

Linn County

Bend

The Lighthouse Navigation Center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Council on Aging is open Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Central Library is open Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday - Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is closed every second Thursday of the month.

Redmond

Shepherd’s House Ministries is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Redmond Library is open Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 9 a..m. - 6 p.m. and is closed Sunday. The library is closed every second Thursday of the month.

Sisters

Sisters Park and Recreation District is open Monday - Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is closed Saturday - Sunday.

Sisters Library is open Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and is closed Sunday - Monday. The library is closed every second Thursday of the month.

Sunriver

Sunriver Library is open Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and is closed Sunday - Monday. The library is closed every second Thursday of the month.

La Pine

La Pine Activity Center is open Monday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

La Pine Library is open Tuesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and is closed Sunday - Monday. The library is closed every second Thursday of the month.

St. Vincent de Paul is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.