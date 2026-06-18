Eugene Springfield Fire ambulances to carry lifesaving blood, a first for Oregon EMS

Eugene Springfield Fire emergency responders will soon be able to give people in need of lifesaving care blood while they transport them to a hospital.

Dan Chase is the Emergency Medical Service Chief in Eugene and Springfield. In a press conference Wednesday, he said the Whole Blood program will provide improved care beyond typical IV fluids used in the field.

“But clear IV fluids, they don't carry oxygen,” said Chase. “They don't provide to a trauma patient or a hemorrhaging patient the sustenance they need to keep their vital organs alive.”

Replacing lost blood improves patient outcomes, and the sooner the patient receives replacement blood the better. Receiving replacement whole blood during transport instead of clear IV fluids also stops the patient's blood from thinning, helping injuries clot.

The department says this program is the first of its kind in Oregon.

ESF Department Fire Chief Mike Caven says this program will be a huge step forward for emergency medical services in Oregon.

“What most people may or may not understand is we are Oregon's largest public ambulance transport provider, meaning emergency medical services is at the core of what we do,” said Caven.

The new blood program, paid for with the Oregon Hospital Preparedness Program grant, will begin on July 8. Only component blood and plasma will be used for the initial program rollout.