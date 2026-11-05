Springfield agrees to annex land for Lane County and PeaceHealth's behavioral health campus

The City of Springfield has agreed to annex land for a new behavioral health campus off of International Way.

Lane County wants to build a new stabilization center at the site, next to a planned PeaceHealth hospital focused on behavioral health.

Supporters say the facilities would keep struggling people out of jail and lower the wait times at the RiverBend hospital. But some Springfield residents have raised concerns about the impacts on neighborhood safety.

Back in September, Springfield City Councilors signaled they might deny the annexation by citing the city’s comprehensive plan.

The councilors quickly changed course. And on Monday, they voted 5-0 to annex the land, letting the project move ahead with access to city services.

At the meeting, Council President Michelle Webber said she still felt the project was a “square peg in a round hole,” but she’d grown more comfortable with the decision to approve.

“I just want to reiterate how important I think it is to all of us that neighbors are considered in this,” Webber said. “I see head nods from PeaceHealth and partners out there and I know that they're taking that very seriously, and I trust that that's the path forward that we're all going to work toward.”

As part of the annexation agreement, the site’s owner will be required to work with Springfield Police and neighbors on safety and security plans.

The county says the hope is to break ground on the projects next spring, with openings by 2029.

In a press release Monday, PeaceHealth’s chief administrative officer Alicia Beymer said this campus will help guide people to the right treatment in the right place and at the right time.

“We look forward to working with our neighbors and moving ahead with this project that will truly benefit all of Lane County and the region for generations to come,” she said.

