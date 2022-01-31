© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing & Homelessness

Call for volunteers as Cottage Grove warming shelter expects long week

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 31, 2022 at 9:54 PM PST
CommunitySharing01.jpg
Photo provided by Mike Fleck
/
Community Sharing Program
Community Sharing warming shelter in Cottage Grove.

A warming shelter in Cottage Grove could be activated all week, as temps are expected to hit the freezing point for several nights in a row. And with that stretch comes the urgent need for volunteers.

Mike Fleck is the executive director of the non-profit, Community Sharing. He says the shelter is confirmed to be activated tonight, tomorrow, and Wednesday…perhaps into the weekend.

“We’ll set up each cabin with a blanket and sheets, (and) trash liners," Fleck told KLCC. "We’ll set up the hospitality tent where we have hot water coffee, cocoa, ramen, oatmeal, we try to get some food for breakfast and for the evening.”

CommunitySharing02.jpg
Photo provided by Mike Fletch
/
Community Sharing Group
Community Sharing warming shelter site between Christmas and New Year's, 2021

Volunteer shifts are overnight, with varying tasks. Fleck says the warming shelter is located behind Cottage Grove’s Dari Mart on Main Street.

Volunteers can call (541)942-2176 or email mike@communitysharing.org.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Housing & Homelessness
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull