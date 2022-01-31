Call for volunteers as Cottage Grove warming shelter expects long week

A warming shelter in Cottage Grove could be activated all week, as temps are expected to hit the freezing point for several nights in a row. And with that stretch comes the urgent need for volunteers.

Mike Fleck is the executive director of the non-profit, Community Sharing. He says the shelter is confirmed to be activated tonight, tomorrow, and Wednesday…perhaps into the weekend.

“We’ll set up each cabin with a blanket and sheets, (and) trash liners," Fleck told KLCC. "We’ll set up the hospitality tent where we have hot water coffee, cocoa, ramen, oatmeal, we try to get some food for breakfast and for the evening.”

Photo provided by Mike Fletch / Community Sharing Group Community Sharing warming shelter site between Christmas and New Year's, 2021

Volunteer shifts are overnight, with varying tasks. Fleck says the warming shelter is located behind Cottage Grove’s Dari Mart on Main Street.

Volunteers can call (541)942-2176 or email mike@communitysharing.org.

