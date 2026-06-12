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Oregon renters' advocate shares cooling advice ahead of projected heatwave

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:56 PM PDT
Tim Morris with the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association at the Eugene Public Library, June 10, 2026.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Tim Morris with the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association speaks an event at the Eugene Public Library, June 10, 2026.

Temperatures in parts of western Oregon are expected to approach triple-digits this weekend.

Tim Morris, the Executive Director of the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association, wants to remind renters of their rights during the heat.

“Every year it gets hotter," said Morris. "The way that the majority of our buildings were built in the 1950s did not consider cooling, mainly considered heating.”

Morris said landlords generally aren’t responsible for keeping an apartment cool. Only new buildings from mid-2024 onwards need to have cooling devices in at least one room, due to a state law approved in 2022.

But he said under that same law, renters can get their own air conditioners or cooling devices, as long as they meet safety and electrical standards.

Morris said renters may have to contact their landlord to install the device for a fee. But he said that requirement needs to be put in writing in advance.

"If you are wanting to install an AC, do it now," said Morris. "Do it as soon as possible."

For further advice, Morris said the public can contact the tenant association's hotline at 541-972-3715.

Meanwhile, Fossil Free Eugene is holding a "Beat the Heat and Smoke" workshop at the Eugene Public Library on June 25 at 6 p.m.
Tags
Housing & Homelessness Heat WaveSpringfield Eugene Tenant Associationrentrenters
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk