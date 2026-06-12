Oregon renters' advocate shares cooling advice ahead of projected heatwave

Temperatures in parts of western Oregon are expected to approach triple-digits this weekend.

Tim Morris, the Executive Director of the Springfield Eugene Tenant Association, wants to remind renters of their rights during the heat.

“Every year it gets hotter," said Morris. "The way that the majority of our buildings were built in the 1950s did not consider cooling, mainly considered heating.”

Morris said landlords generally aren’t responsible for keeping an apartment cool. Only new buildings from mid-2024 onwards need to have cooling devices in at least one room, due to a state law approved in 2022.

But he said under that same law, renters can get their own air conditioners or cooling devices, as long as they meet safety and electrical standards.

Morris said renters may have to contact their landlord to install the device for a fee. But he said that requirement needs to be put in writing in advance.

"If you are wanting to install an AC, do it now," said Morris. "Do it as soon as possible."

For further advice, Morris said the public can contact the tenant association's hotline at 541-972-3715.

Meanwhile, Fossil Free Eugene is holding a "Beat the Heat and Smoke" workshop at the Eugene Public Library on June 25 at 6 p.m.