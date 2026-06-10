Record-setting highs could be reached over weekend

With temperatures expected to soar into the 90s and even the triple-digits this weekend, Oregonians are advised to hydrate, stick to shady or air-conditioned spots, and not exert themselves.

Among the potentially hottest spots are for residents along the I-5 corridor in central and southern Oregon, according to Charles Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Medford. While not the most extreme weather compared to late summer, Smith said a high set in 1961 is within reach.

“If we do hit 103 (degrees Fahrenheit), that would tie the record here in Medford,” Smith told KLCC. “It’s just gonna be a warm day for mid-June. Not extreme or exceptional by any means, but definitely a good start to summer.”

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued an extreme heat watch from 11 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday evening for the Portland-Vancouver metro area, parts of the Columbia River Gorge, and the Willamette Valley from Portland south to Salem.

While Eugene is not included in the advisory area, forecast highs in the area are in the mid-to-upper 90s on Sunday and Monday.

If people can’t stay cool at home, they’re advised to visit malls or libraries, and not leave pets in closed vehicles. AC units should be checked for reliability, and neighbors are encouraged to check on the elderly and those sensitive to heat during the hot spell.

Smith said things will start cooling down on Tuesday for the region. The forecast high on Tuesday in Eugene will only be 94.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

