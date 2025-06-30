Police say hot cars can be deadly for pets

This week's heat brings the reminder not to leave pets in vehicles during hot weather.

Eugene Police and Animal Services say even if you leave your pet in a vehicle for a few minutes, the temperatures can rise quickly and could cause an animal to have heat stroke or brain damage-- even with the windows cracked of if you're parked in the shade.

EPD says people can be cited for animal neglect for leaving pets unattended in a vehicle.

Some symptoms of heatstroke include restlessness, excessive thirst, heavy panting, and lethargy.

Police say to call 911 if you notice an animal in distress or unresponsive in a parked car.

Please take additional precautions to keep your pets safe at home or when traveling.

· Make sure pets have access to water bowls full of cool, fresh water.

· Keep pets inside during the heat of the day; do not leave them outside unattended. Dogs should not ride in uncovered pickup truck beds. The hot metal truck bed can burn your pet’s paw pads.

· When pets are outside, be sure to provide shaded areas for them to rest in and invest in a misting hose or kiddie pool for a cool place for your pets to play.

· Limit or skip on exercise and time at the dog park during the heat of the day.

· Always test the pavement or sand with your hand before setting out (too hot to touch is too hot for your pet), walk early in the morning or late at night when it’s cooler, carry water and take frequent breaks in shady spots. If you suspect your pet’s paws have been burned, contact your vet immediately.

