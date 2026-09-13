Everyone Village to host a community music festival in Eugene

Everyone Village is hosting its first ever music festival to celebrate four years of operations.

On a 3.5 acre site in West Eugene, Everyone Village is a supportive housing community made up of 80 tiny homes. The program features two workforce development programs, on-site mental health counseling and drug or alcohol recovery groups.

Gabe Piechowicz is the founder and executive director of Everyone Village, and he wanted to both create a fun event for the community to attend, and inform people about what Everyone Village has accomplished so far.

“We're four years old and we have yet to do like a big, fun, celebrate-our-story party. So that's why we're doing it. And we love this town a lot,” said Piechowicz.

He said the music festival will be an opportunity for people in Eugene to check out the property, listen to music, and connect with the community at the village.

“You're going to come party with us and you're going to be at the place you're supporting, which is really cool,” said Piechowicz. “You'll see all the tiny homes behind the stage.”

The event will feature four local bands, food trucks, a beer and wine garden and kids zone. Attendees can also check out the grounds of Everyone Village, taking a look at the flower gardens or commercial bee hives where residents harvest honey.

Piechowicz said program ambassadors will be scattered around the event to share their stories from the village and answer questions about the program.

He highlighted that Everyone Village is built around community, so the residents and employees are excited to invite the greater Eugene community into the space.

“The 80 folks who live here, the 13 staff who work here, the 45 plus community partners are all excited to host and share,” said Piechowicz.