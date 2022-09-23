© 2022 KLCC

City Club panel discusses Lane County's namesake and campaign to rename it for region's original Indigenous people

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published September 23, 2022 at 5:04 PM PDT
CCForumPanel_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
(L to R): City Club president-elect Andrew Kalloch, retired UO sociology professor Douglas Card, OSU professor and Grand Ronde tribal member David Lewis, and City Club coordinator Mary Leighton at today's event.

The possible renaming of Lane County to “Kalapuya County” was the focus of Friday’s City Club of Eugene forum.

Critics say the county’s namesake, Joseph Lane, has a checkered and controversial past that included supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Retired University of Oregon sociology professor Douglas Card says this was all part of one of Lane's lesser eras, but he came around in later years.

“He’d become moderate, he apologized for his mistakes, and old friends forgave him for his mistakes,” said Card.

David Lewis is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. He told KLCC that renaming Lane County would be one way to honor the region’s original inhabitants.

“The Kalapuyans are kind of ignored in this area, and I think we do deserve something to recognize our long-term tenure, here.”

Lewis says even if the name change doesn’t happen, it’s good to have people discussing the Kalapuya’s role in regional history.

You can hear the entire City Club forum Monday night at 7pm, on KLCC, and later on KLCC.org.

©2022, KLCC.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
