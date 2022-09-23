City Club panel discusses Lane County's namesake and campaign to rename it for region's original Indigenous people

The possible renaming of Lane County to “Kalapuya County” was the focus of Friday’s City Club of Eugene forum.

Critics say the county’s namesake, Joseph Lane, has a checkered and controversial past that included supporting the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Retired University of Oregon sociology professor Douglas Card says this was all part of one of Lane's lesser eras, but he came around in later years.

“He’d become moderate, he apologized for his mistakes, and old friends forgave him for his mistakes,” said Card.

David Lewis is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. He told KLCC that renaming Lane County would be one way to honor the region’s original inhabitants.

“The Kalapuyans are kind of ignored in this area, and I think we do deserve something to recognize our long-term tenure, here.”

Lewis says even if the name change doesn’t happen, it’s good to have people discussing the Kalapuya’s role in regional history.

You can hear the entire City Club forum Monday night at 7pm, on KLCC, and later on KLCC.org.

