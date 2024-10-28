Photos from the 2024 Mushroom Festival
Each autumn, Mount Pisgah Arboretum hosts the Mushroom Festival. In partnership with the Cascade Mycological Society and Lane Community College, the arboretum offers festival fungi enthusiasts a chance to learn about mushrooms, enjoy fresh pressed cider, listen to live music, and more. The festival is a fundraiser for the arboretum.
1 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 display.jpg
The Mushroom Festival featured a large display of locally foraged mushrooms, with notes about edibility, flavor profiles, taxonomy, and more.
Brooke Bumgardner
2 of 11 — 2024 Mushroom Festival Deadly Galerina
The exhibit hall at the Mushroom Festival features hundreds of local mushroom species, including these Deadly Galerinas.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
3 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 group of mushrooms
The mushroom exhibit was a collaborative effort between the Cascade Mycological Society and the Biology department at Lane Community College. The groups foraged around the area for mushrooms and worked to have them properly identified.
Brooke Bumgardner
4 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 exhibit inside the White Oak Pavilion.jpg
The Mushroom Festival draws thousands of guests each year. The White Oak Pavilion houses the large mushroom exhibit, and guests can see other, smaller mushroom displays around the festival.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
5 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 kid activities
Children visited a special booth with dedicated activities for kids, like painting mushroom pictures, stamping, felting, clay, and more.
Steve G. Ellerhoff
6 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 apple press.jpg
Guests enjoyed hot cups of fresh-pressed apple cider, complete with live apple press demonstrations.
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC
7 of 11 — Mushroom Festival scarecrow contest.jpg
Artists of all ages were invited to create unique scarecrows for the official scarecrow display and contest.
Brooke Bumgardner
8 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 mushroom house.jpg
Guests were invited to "look within" this mushroom house at the Mushroom Festival in Eugene, Oregon.
Steve G. Ellerhoff
9 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 miniatures in mushroom house
A peek inside a "mushroom house" with miniature mushroom figures and furniture at the 2024 Mushroom Festival in Eugene.
Steve G. Ellerhoff
10 of 11 — Mushroom Festival 2024 horse carriage ride
Mushroom Festival guests could tour the grounds of Mount Pisgah Arboretum in horse-drawn carriage rides.
Brooke Bumgardner
11 of 11 — Festival guests are welcome to explore the Arboretum, where they may spot a few mushrooms in the wild (1).jpg
Festival goers were able to wander the trails around Mount Pisgah Arboretum, where they could spot mushrooms growing in the wild
Brooke Bumgardner / KLCC