Oregon Coast Humane Society buys its headquarters as nonprofit eyes expansion

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published December 2, 2025 at 3:07 PM PST
Oregon Coast Humane Society Florence images
Courtesy of Oregon Coast Humane Society
The Oregon Coast Humane Society headquarters in Florence.
Oregon Coast Humane Society Florence images
Courtesy of Oregon Coast Humane Society
Shelby, a dog with medical issues that ended up staying in an Oregon Coast Humane Society Office for a time after it was surrendered to the shelter.

The Oregon Coast Humane Society has bought its Florence headquarters – which it previously rented from the county - for $500. The purchase, which Lane County commissioners unanimously approved Tuesday, is the first step in a planned, long-term expansion.

Oregon Coast Humane Society Florence images
Courtesy of Oregon Coast Humane Society
Oregon Coast Humane Society volunteers and employees offer free microchips, vaccines, and pet food and supplies to those in need at a Lane County Stand Down event.

Oregon Coast Humane Society Executive Director Elizabeth Thompson told KLCC that the organization outgrew its space two decades ago. The nonprofit has had nearly 900 animals move through the shelter this year. She said they now have a waiting list, kittens in their breakroom, and dogs in offices.

“The only barrier to helping more animals is our space,” Thompson said. “We have the capacity, based on our staffing and our volunteers and our community support, to take care of twice as many animals, three times as many animals. But, when you only have 15 dog kennels, and you only have two rooms for kittens, you're quickly at capacity."

Thompson said the purchase will also allow the nonprofit to address a growing challenge: large dogs that are spending an increasingly-long time in shelter kennels.

“A lot of these dogs were born during the pandemic and so they also need training and socialization that they weren’t able to receive” she said. “That makes their care a little more of a high priority for us.”

Thompson said owning the building, located at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, is part of the groundwork for the Oregon Coast Humane Society’s anticipated, approximately $5 million capital campaign.

Once the facility expands, the organization can also contract to do more dedicated service to rural communities, like Mapleton.

It will also be able to take in twice the number of dogs, and will have more space to train them.

Thompson said other planned improvements include more room for cats, quarantine space, a tsunami safety upgrade and improved disability access.
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
