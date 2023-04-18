Local humane society celebrates bigger, better pet supply warehouse

Eugene’s Greenhill Humane Society is celebrating its new pet pantry warehouse. The expanded storage is to help pet owners struggling with homelessness and loss.

Members of the Eugene Chamber of Commerce joined Greenhill staff outside the new warehouse for a ribbon cutting last week.

Cary Lieberman, executive director of Greenhill, cut the ribbon and encouraged visitors – which included several dogs with their owners – inside to look at the space. He said partnerships with United Way and Ride United let people in need within a 10-mile radius of Greenhill get free pet food delivered.

Brian Bull / KLCC Greenhill "ambassadogs" Doug (left) and Sammy (right) join the festivities.

“Pet food we know is expensive, supplies are expensive,” Lieberman told KLCC. “If we can help them with those costs it enables them to have a good positive relationship with their animals and keep their pets.”

The pantry is a 1,000 -sq. ft. space that’s temperature controlled. While Greenhill has had an onsite community pet food pantry for nearly a decade, the new facility is seen as important in meeting increased need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holiday Farm Fire, and other events that have affected people and their pets, economically.

Frances May of the group Health Enrichment for Low-Income Pets (HELP) was among those touring the new pantry. She said this all helps her provide food for homeless pet owners, who would otherwise be torn.

“They truly love their animals," said May. "And luckily with my help I can help them feed them, so they can feed themselves.”

Over the last three years, Greenhill says it’s distributed over 75 tons of pet food and has coordinated efforts with area nonprofits.

Private donations from individuals and businesses like Bi-Mart helped build and stock the new pantry. Further donations of money, food, and supplies can be arranged with Green-hill.org.

