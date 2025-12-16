St. Vinnies says holiday meal food boxes are still available

A local nonprofit is offering food boxes with holiday meal fixings in the Eugene / Springfield area.

As of Tuesday morning Saint Vincent de Paul of Lane County still had nearly 1,000 food boxes available for people to sign up for.

Chance Fortune with Saint Vincent de Paul of Lane County said they gave away 2,000 food boxes last year. They’re prepared to match that this year.

“We collected a lot of food donations throughout the month of November and then we also raised funds and bought a lot of these staple items,” Fortune said. “So, you’re going to find pretty much everything you need to make a traditional holiday meal for your family.”

That includes stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, vegetables, and a ham or turkey.

“There’s no requirements. We’re not asking for any information. If you sign up, you’re going to get a box,” Fortune said.

People can sign up to receive the food boxes at St. Vinnies’ website . The deadline is Friday or whenever all the slots are filled.

Pick-up is Saturday at their Chad Drive location in Eugene.