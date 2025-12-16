© 2025 KLCC

St. Vinnies says holiday meal food boxes are still available

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 16, 2025 at 1:36 PM PST
A man selects a box from rows of boxes of stuffing mix. In the background other people are packing food boxes in a room.
Provided by St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County
Volunteers pack food boxes at St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County. The boxes contain ingredients for a traditional holiday dinner.

A local nonprofit is offering food boxes with holiday meal fixings in the Eugene / Springfield area.

As of Tuesday morning Saint Vincent de Paul of Lane County still had nearly 1,000 food boxes available for people to sign up for.

Chance Fortune with Saint Vincent de Paul of Lane County said they gave away 2,000 food boxes last year. They’re prepared to match that this year.

“We collected a lot of food donations throughout the month of November and then we also raised funds and bought a lot of these staple items,” Fortune said. “So, you’re going to find pretty much everything you need to make a traditional holiday meal for your family.”

That includes stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, vegetables, and a ham or turkey.

“There’s no requirements. We’re not asking for any information. If you sign up, you’re going to get a box,” Fortune said.

People can sign up to receive the food boxes at St. Vinnies’ website. The deadline is Friday or whenever all the slots are filled.

Pick-up is Saturday at their Chad Drive location in Eugene.
Human Interest St Vincent de PaulFoodholiday donationsLane County
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
