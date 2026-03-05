Corvallis Community Center receives memorial solar array to honor local solar pioneer

Solar installers from across Oregon are coming together to install a solar array at the Corvallis Community Center in honor of industry pioneer James Reismiller.

Reismiller was the founder of Abundant Solar in Corvallis, and was a passionate advocate for renewable energy. After he passed away in 2022, plans were launched to install a solar array in his honor.

Solar installers and industry members from across Oregon worked to fund the 45-kilowatt solar array covering the roof of the community center. According to Corvallis Sustainability Coordinator Scott Dybvad, the installation is expected to generate about 41% of the center’s annual electricity.

Reismiller’s wife and owner of Abundant Solar, Cassandra Robertson, said she’s grateful to the community for creating the installation.

“It's inspiring and encouraging to me to see something come together out of something so difficult, that the community really can come together,” said Robertson. “And all of these players are making this happen, that this is being installed today.”

Cassandra Robertson James Reismiller, founder of Abundant Solar.

Robertson said her husband would have been proud to know that the solar installation is going to benefit the community. When she was deciding where to put the installation, she knew her husband would have wanted it somewhere to have the largest community impact and create opportunities for education about renewable energy.

“He just was really passionate about it. And he would be over the moon about this project,” said Robertson.

Work on the new solar array at the Corvallis Community Center is expected to wrap up by Friday. The installation is led by Elemental Energy, a Portland-based solar installation company. Other Oregon solar companies contributed materials to the project.