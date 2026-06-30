Oregon fireworks laws: What is legal and banned for the Fourth of July

As people across the country and Oregon prepare for the United States of America’s 250th anniversary, many are planning on celebrating with the age-old tradition of fireworks.

Different counties and cities have different regulations around fireworks, which may make it difficult to figure out what is legal and where.

The state of Oregon permits the sale of retail fireworks between June 23 and July 6. There are no state regulations on when the fireworks have to be used, as long as they are used in a legal area. Though, they do ask that people please be courteous of their neighbors when using fireworks.

Fireworks cannot be used on beaches, in parks or on federal land.

In Oregon, fireworks are generally referred to as either “Consumer” or “Retail” fireworks, which are legal; or “display” fireworks which are illegal except when used by a licensed operator with a permit. The Oregon State Fire Marshal defines illegal fireworks as “Any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or behaves in an uncontrollable or unpredictable manner.”

Legal Consumer/Retail Fireworks

Novelty devices (example: Pop-its)

Wheels

Flitter Sparklers

Fountains

Smoke Devices

Ground Spinners



Illegal Display Fireworks

Firecrackers

Bottle Rockets

Roman Candles

Arial shells with mortar

Missiles and rockets

Cherry Bombs

M-80s

Silver Salutes

Lane County

Eugene - Fireworks of all kinds have been banned from being sold or used within Eugene city limits since 2022.

Springfield - No local restrictions, but users are still required to comply with Oregon State laws regarding fireworks.

regarding fireworks. Unincorporated Lane County - Fireworks are prohibited in unincorporated Lane County once fire season has been declared by the Oregon State Forester. The Oregon department of Forestry posted to its Facebook page on June 16 that “All Oregon Department of Forestry districts are now in fire season.”

Deschutes County

Bend - The use and sale of fireworks within the Bend city limits has been banned since 2021.

Unincorporated Deschutes County - The Deschutes County fire restrictions says that all fireworks are prohibited in any unprotected wildland within the unincorporated areas of Deschutes County as well as on any property owned by Deschutes County.

Benton County

Corvallis - Small recreational fireworks are allowed to be sold from licensed vendors and used safely on private property.

Lincoln County

Newport - In February , the Newport City Council voted to prohibit the possession, sale or use of all fireworks.

, the Newport City Council voted to prohibit the possession, sale or use of all fireworks. Unincorporated Lincoln County - The Lincoln County Websit e says that the use and sale of all fireworks is prohibited in unincorporated Lincoln County.

Douglas County

Roseburg - The City of Roseburg’s website says any “Consumer” fireworks bought within Roseburg or Oregon are able to be used without a permit. They advise residents to use them on private property and at a safe distance from dry grass, trees and flammable structures.

Unincorporated Douglas County - Douglas County’s website says fireworks are prohibited from parks and camping areas. Salmon Harbor Marina has exceptions. The rules say that fireworks [only those legal] are prohibited on the docks and only allowed in the marina on 4th of July.

No matter your Fourth of July plans, the Oregon State Fire Marshal asks residents to “Keep it safe, Keep it legal.” For more information about staying safe while using fireworks, visit their website .

Fire officials also stress the “four Bs” of safety: be prepared with water nearby, be safe by keeping distance from people and flammable materials, be responsible by not relighting duds and soaking used fireworks, and be aware by using only legal fireworks where they’re allowed.

Violations can result in fines and liability for any damage caused.