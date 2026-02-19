Citing fire danger, Newport council votes to ban most personal fireworks year-round in the city

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

The Newport city council passed a permanent year-round fireworks ban Tuesday – but not without some fireworks of its own as dozens of emails and commenters voiced their disapproval.

Under the ban, cone or cylindrical fountains, ground spinners, torches, and wheels will not be permitted for sale or use inside the city. However, sparklers, snakes, caps, model rockets, and trick noisemakers are allowed.

The ban does not affect the city’s July 4 commercial fireworks show over Yaquina Bay.

Newport was one of the few cities in Lincoln County that still allowed for the sale of personal fireworks. Instead, it had an ordinance that allowed for temporary bans if weather conditions created dangerous conditions. The permanent year-long ban comes on the heels of a temporary ban last summer and anticipated worsening fire risks.

But not everyone was willing to sacrifice tradition in the name of caution.

The city received more than 40 emails opposing the ban and several public commenters at Tuesday night’s meeting voiced their opposition. Most of the emails came from out of area addresses and some referenced that the ban had been broadcast on a radio or podcast, urging listeners to write in to oppose it.

“Newport during the Fourth of July is kind of a big deal,” said South Beach resident Larry Blair. “As a little kid, I remember those celebrations that made my little soul just swell with pride in living in a country that I believe to be the greatest place on Earth. The red, white and blue fireworks have always been symbols of that pride and joy and unity and freedom that we cherish as Americans, and I want my kids and grandkids to feel that same feeling toward this country.”

This year will mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, he added.

Some argued that illegal firework use would continue because every year people in Newport use large illegal fireworks and police likely wouldn’t be able to enforce the ban very heavily because they have other priorities.

Newport police chief Jason Malloy told the council that there would still be a police response to calls involving fireworks, but enforcement would be limited, since they wouldn’t be able to keep up with every call.

Two nonprofits also made a case against the ban, citing their charity work would be affected since selling fireworks was a source of income.

“It is our main fundraiser to help the community. Without it, we really couldn’t keep our doors open,” said Randy Terrell, owner of “The Hub” in Waldport. The thrift store raises money for people experiencing homelessness.

The ban even attracted a TNT promoter who argued that the smaller fireworks banned by cities encourages people to buy larger, illegal fireworks across state lines.

“These are safe and sane fireworks,” said Michael Kohl. “All you’re going to do is promote everybody bringing in more illegal fireworks.”

Councilor Robert Emond likened the banning of fireworks to the laws around seat belts. It is very commonplace now for people to wear seatbelts when in the car, when they didn’t used to be.

“It’s not just enforcement, it’s changing behavior,” Emond said.

Safety and fire risk were the main reasons for the new ordinance.

Last summer, Gov. Tina Kotek declared a drought in Lincoln County during increasingly hot and dry temperatures, the fourth drought declaration in the county since 2018.

In 2024, Oregon had a record-breaking wildfire season and saw an increase in the total number of fires caused by humans. Last year, Oregon experienced more than 1,100 fires between June and October, burning approximately 350,000 acres statewide. According to the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, more than 700 of those fires were caused by humans.

Councilors also spoke about how the ban would benefit pets, veterans and people who don’t do well with loud noises in addition to health and safety.

Newport city council approved the ban 6-1, with the one “no” from Councilor Angel Aparicio-Reyes.