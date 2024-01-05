Lincoln County bans fireworks, commissioner urges towns to do the same

Buying or setting off fireworks could soon be illegal across most of Lincoln County.

Most local governments in Lincoln County only ban fireworks during fire-prone weather, if they regulate their use at all.

Now, Lincoln County Commissioners have banned them year-round. The city of Newport may soon follow suit. Commissioner Casey Miller has met with mayors of other towns in the county to discuss similar bans.

“Accidents can happen, and the risk, the economic impact of even a small accident can be very substantial,” he said.

Miller said many community members were devastated by the 2020 Echo Mountain Complex wildfire, which destroyed hundreds of homes in Otis and caused widespread evacuations in Lincoln City. He said local governments should do whatever they can to reduce risk.

“Seeing that kind of long tail of fire recovery certainly makes me more sensitive to wanting to prevent any kind of wildfire,” he said.

Miller said he’s met with mayors of other towns in Lincoln County to discuss similar bans. He said he’s hoping that working together will help avoid a patchwork of confusing restrictions, and prevent residents from buying fireworks in one community, and setting them off in another.

Discussions around banning fireworks have drawn some pushback. Some community members said a ban punishes people who are following the rules because of the actions of a few who aren’t.

Fireworks retailers have also criticized the ban, saying the most dangerous types of fireworks are already illegal in Oregon, and further restrictions will impact their bottom line. They also argued a ban would interfere with fundraisers they do with local nonprofits.

A few community members wrote testimony in support of more regulations, or an outright ban, saying debris from fireworks pollutes local beaches, causes injuries and scares pets.

Lincoln County’s updated rules make sale, use and possession illegal in unincorporated areas. It also empowers law enforcement to seize fireworks.

Newport’s proposal bans sale and use, but the most recent version does not make possessing fireworks illegal.

Newport city leaders said at their most recent meeting they hope to make a decision in February.

