Eugene's ban on fireworks was not fully enforced this Fourth of July

This Fourth of July was Eugene’s first with a new ban on fireworks, but the rule was not fully enforced.

Last October, Eugene’s City Council voted to ban most fireworks, punishable by a fine of up to $500. Previously, small consumer fireworks were banned only in the city’s south hills.

This July 3 and 4, the Eugene Police Department received more calls about illegal fireworks than in previous years. But they now say their officers did not cite anyone for violating the rules.

City Councilor Emily Semple voted in favor of the ban. She believes it was effective anyway, as most of her neighbors stopped using fireworks.

“The goal wasn't to punish,” she said. “It was to have people not set the town on fire.”

EPD representative Melinda McLaughlin said July 4 was busy, and police prioritized calls with the highest safety risks.