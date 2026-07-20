Cascades Raptor Center prepares for new accessibility initiative

The Cascades Raptor Center is nestled among steep terrain on Spencer Butte just outside Eugene. The center’s “Nature For All” accessibility initiative plans to level walkways, reduce the grade of hills and add more safety rails to make it easier for visitors to navigate.

The center is also installing bilingual educational signs.

Executive Director Julie Collins said it’s important that anyone, no matter their mobility level, can come to the center.

“We truly believe that nature is for everyone, and to make connections with wildlife is how we're going to continue to create healthy habitats, healthy ecosystems, and value these animals.” Collins said.

The project is estimated to cost $250,000 and the center has secured half of the funding already through grants and partnerships. The center announced it has a $50,000 matching gift, meaning they will be able to match all donations up to $50,000.

The project will take an estimated eight weeks and begin in the fall after Labor Day. During the renovations, the Raptor Center will be closed to the public, but their wildlife hospital will remain open.