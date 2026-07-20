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Cascades Raptor Center prepares for new accessibility initiative

KLCC | By Hannah Bush
Published July 20, 2026 at 3:42 PM PDT
The Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene, pictured on July 17, 2026.
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The Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene, pictured on July 17, 2026.
Hannah Bush / KLCC
One of the steep gravel paths at the Cascade Raptor Center, July 17, 2026.
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One of the steep gravel paths at the Cascade Raptor Center, July 17, 2026.
Hannah Bush / KLCC
Hans, the Eurasian Eagle-Owl, pictured at the Cascades Raptor Center on July 17, 2026.
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Hans, the Eurasian Eagle-Owl, pictured at the Cascades Raptor Center on July 17, 2026.
Hannah / Bush

The Cascades Raptor Center is nestled among steep terrain on Spencer Butte just outside Eugene. The center’s “Nature For All” accessibility initiative plans to level walkways, reduce the grade of hills and add more safety rails to make it easier for visitors to navigate.

The center is also installing bilingual educational signs.

Executive Director Julie Collins said it’s important that anyone, no matter their mobility level, can come to the center.

“We truly believe that nature is for everyone, and to make connections with wildlife is how we're going to continue to create healthy habitats, healthy ecosystems, and value these animals.” Collins said.

The project is estimated to cost $250,000 and the center has secured half of the funding already through grants and partnerships. The center announced it has a $50,000 matching gift, meaning they will be able to match all donations up to $50,000.

The project will take an estimated eight weeks and begin in the fall after Labor Day. During the renovations, the Raptor Center will be closed to the public, but their wildlife hospital will remain open.
Tags
Human Interest Cascades Raptor CenterAccessibilitySpencer Butte
Hannah Bush
Hannah Bush is a Reporting Intern for KLCC. She joined the station in June 2026 through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Global Studies. She hopes to learn all about her community and help spread knowledge.
See stories by Hannah Bush
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