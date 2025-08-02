© 2025 KLCC

Cascades Raptor Center welcomes two new baby owls

KLCC
Published August 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Levi Whittier
/
Cascades Raptor Center
The fledgling Snowy Owl is one of the new additions to Cascades Raptor Center.

The Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene has welcomed two new feathered friends to their ambassador team. One Snowy Owl and one Northern Hawk Owl have joined the flock.

The species are uncommon in the Pacific Northwest. The birds are not yet on public display.

To celebrate the arrival of the owlets, the Raptor Center is holding a baby shower fundraising campaign through August 18th.

Funds from the campaign will support the center's wildlife hospital and educational programs.
