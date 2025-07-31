© 2025 KLCC

Eugene gets a second link to Burbank in the wake of Avelo's departure

KLCC
Published July 31, 2025 at 12:55 PM PDT

Eugene will soon have two airlines flying nonstop to Burbank.

Starting Oct. 26, the Los Angeles suburb will be served by Alaska Airlines once a day.

Until Dec. 1, the route will be served by both Alaska and Avelo Airlines. Avelo announced July 14 that it would shut down its west coast operations later this year.

Then, after a 3 1/2 month gap, the route will once again have two airlines serving it, with Breeze Airways beginning service on March 19. Eugene also has flights to other southern California destinations, including Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.

Alaska Airlines also announced its intentions to link Burbank to other Pacific Northwest cities. Service to Redmond and Pasco will also begin Oct. 26. Those cities were also served by Avelo.
