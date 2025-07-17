New airline coming to Eugene, Redmond airports after Avelo announces departure

A new airline is coming to two Oregon airports, connecting them to one west coast and two intermountain west cities.

Breeze Airways will offer Thursday and Sunday non-stop flights out of Eugene Airport to and from Burbank, California with the plane then traveling on to Provo, Utah starting March 19.

The company is also adding Redmond to its route map starting March 13, with flights to and from Burbank and Las Vegas on Mondays and Fridays.

Breeze’s announcement that it is flying a Eugene-to-Burbank route comes within days of Avelo Airlines announcing it will end service on that route December 1 .

Avelo is reducing its west coast offerings and closing its west coast operation in Burbank.

Avelo had been the subject of local protests for its contract to handle some Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation flights out of Arizona.

Breeze will also serve Pasco, Washington, another city that was affected by Avelo's departure from the west coast.

Two other Oregon cities that were served by Avelo—Salem and Medford—were not included in Thursday's announcement.