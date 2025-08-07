Eugene's baseball team will stay in town through 2027 season

The Eugene Emeralds, the city's minor league baseball team, says it will remain at PK Park through at least the 2027 season.

The team also announced its home-game schedule for next year’s season, which will begin in April.

“We can't wait to start planning the promotions for the 71st year of Emeralds Baseball here in Eugene,” said Emeralds General Manager Matt Dompe in a press release Thursday. "While we work on a long-term facility, we look forward to keeping the fun going here in Eugene for at least the next couple of seasons."

The Ems have been looking for a new home since last year, when Eugene voters declined to help fund a new stadium. Medford is one of the potential landing spots that's been discussed.

The team has a lease at the University of Oregon’s PK Park through 2030. But the Ems have said that facility is out of compliance with Major League Baseball’s requirements for minor league teams.

