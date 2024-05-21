© 2024 KLCC

Ems stadium bond trailing by wide margin and its supporters concede defeat

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 21, 2024 at 8:13 PM PDT
PK Park during a Ems game in April. The team played under their alternate title, Los Monarcas de Eugene.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
PK Park during a Ems game in April. The team played under their alternate title, Los Monarcas de Eugene.

Eugene voters appear to have rejected a $15 million bond, which would have helped fund a new minor-league baseball stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds.

In initial returns, only 32% of voters supported the measure, with 68% opposing it.

Advocates had argued the bond measure was the last chance to stop the Eugene Emeralds from leaving. Without the stadium, Ems General Manager Allan Benavides has said Major League Baseball will likely move his team to another city.

Following the first returns, Benavides told KLCC he felt the voters had spoken. He said he doesn’t know what the team’s next steps are.

“We’ll have to get really creative if we want to stay here, or find a new home,” said Benavides.

During the runup to the election, opponents said it would have been a risky move in the middle of a city budget crisis, and could have interfered with other events at the fairgrounds.
Politics & Government May 2024 primaryEugene Emeralds
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
