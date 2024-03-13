Eugene voters will decide in May whether to help fund a new stadium

Eugene voters will decide this May whether to approve a $15 million bond, which would help fund a new minor-league baseball stadium at the Lane County Fairgrounds.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Eugene City Council had an opportunity to pull it from the ballot. But after a brief discussion, the issue never came to a vote.

Council had previously advanced the measure in February ahead of a legal deadline. But four of eight councilors had indicated at that time that they might retract it later, citing the project's funding gaps and more pressing city needs.

Last month, Councilor Lyndsie Leech said she’d vote down the measure unless Council had more questions answered. But on Wednesday, she indicated she likely wouldn’t stand in the way.

“With the state’s support but the county’s lack thereof, I remain more torn than ever,” said Leech, “but I think we’ve told the people of Eugene that we’re going to do this—let them decide—and so I’m leaning towards allowing that to happen. “

Council's decision follows last week, when stadium officials announced an additional $7.5 million in potential state funding. It’s part of a bill that’s waiting on the governor’s signature, and would be released only if other parties pitch in.

Lane County hasn't yet committed to funding the project with transit tax revenue. At a meeting Tuesday, some commissioners expressed concerns about the project's financial value and the potential impacts on other fairground events.

If the bond measure passes in Eugene, an average homeowner would pay an estimated $22 per year. If the stadium isn’t built, the funds wouldn’t be collected.

The project is backed by the Eugene Emeralds, who say they may have to leave the city if they can’t find a facility that meets Major League Baseball’s standards. The stadium is expected to cost around $100 million, including the price of relocating a livestock building at the site.

