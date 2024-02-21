Eugene City Council appears divided on bond measure for Emeralds stadium

Eugene’s City Council appears to be split on whether to ask voters to help fund a new baseball stadium at the fairgrounds.

The Eugene Emeralds are seeking funding for a $90 million multi-use facility, ahead of having to leave PK Park next year. Part of that plan includes obtaining $15 million through a Eugene bond measure.

Facing a deadline, City Council voted Wednesday to put the measure on this May’s ballot, but they agreed to meet next month to discuss potentially retracting it, meaning its still not certain whether the question will be put before voters.

Four of eight councilors indicated they may ultimately vote against the proposal, with some cautioning against using bond measures on non-essential services when the city is facing a budget shortfall.

The councilors also expressed worry about the stadium's $9 million funding gap, and what they see as a lack of financial commitment from Lane County.

“Not long from now we're going to be asking our community for more money to fund city services," said Councilor Jennifer Yeh. "And we need them to believe that when we ask for their money, it's for something that matters, something that's viable, and something that has a plan for success.”

In communication with the city earlier this month, the county said it already increased its transient lodging tax to free up funding for the facility. But it said it'd be premature to specify how much it'll give, since it's not yet clear how much the project needs or how much other contributors will provide.

At Wednesday's meeting, Councilor Matt Keating said the ballot measure could help inspire other partners to pitch in. He argued the Eugene community should get to make the final decision on the bond.

"It boils down to this: if we build it, the Ems will stay," said Keating.

Emeralds general manager Allan Benavides told KLCC Wednesday the bond is part of a difficult process of coordinating local, state and federal resources. But he said he's confident about the future of the project.

“I've got four baseballs up in the air I have to catch," said Benavides. "I've got to catch them in a very specific order and I can't drop any of them. The first ball is getting this bond on the ballot today.”

Benavides said it's unlikely the project will get a commitment on county tax revenue before councilors revisit the issue in March.

In the case of a tie in City Council, Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis would be the deciding vote.

