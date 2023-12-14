© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As Eugene Emeralds seek new stadium, City Council looks to county to pitch in

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:54 PM PST
Baseball cap and mitt balanced on a fence
Eugene Emeralds
The Eugene Emeralds are looking for a new stadium, as they'll have to leave the University of Oregon's PK Park by 2025.

Before Eugene voters can decide whether to fund a new minor-league baseball stadium, city officials want a commitment that Lane County will also pitch in.

On Wednesday, Eugene’s City Council directed staff to draft a bond measure that would raise $15 million for a new multi-use facility at the fairgrounds. The effort is backed by the Eugene Emeralds, which must find a new home by 2025.

However, councilors said they’ll only vote on whether to send the proposal to the ballot once specific conditions are met.

“The Em’s are a historic and invaluable asset to this community, and I'd love to see them stay here,” said Councilor Alan Zelenka. “But it's not entirely in the city's hands to make sure that they do. There's other people that have to step up.”

First, the city says Lane County will need to commit more funding to the stadium. Project leaders have suggested $35 million from the county’s transient lodging and car rental taxes, which both increased at the beginning of this year.

That tax revenue is intended to support tourism. But at a meeting in August, Lane County Commissioner Pat Farr shared concerns that paying for the stadium’s large price tag would leave other projects unfunded.

Meanwhile, Eugene’s City Council is asking project leaders for a plan to fill their remaining funding gap. In October, Emeralds general manager Allan Benavides told OPB's Think Out Loud that the source of around $33 million wasn't yet identified.

Finally, the city wants the project to demonstrate that it will be able to manage and operate the facility without relying on the city’s general funds.

Councilor Matt Keating said the council's move will show its commitment to the Emeralds and the value the team brings to the local community, while also leaving an out.

“What this does is not lock us in if our county partners aren't going to play ball, pun somewhat intended," he said.

Keating said he’s looking to state and private partners for additional funding, while Zelenka called on the Emeralds ownership to contribute more.

In late August, Lane County Commissioners allowed the project to pause for six months as leaders sought more funding. They will reconvene around the funding issues early next year.
Tags
Sports Eugene EmeraldsEugene City Council
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content