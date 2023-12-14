As Eugene Emeralds seek new stadium, City Council looks to county to pitch in

Before Eugene voters can decide whether to fund a new minor-league baseball stadium, city officials want a commitment that Lane County will also pitch in.

On Wednesday, Eugene’s City Council directed staff to draft a bond measure that would raise $15 million for a new multi-use facility at the fairgrounds. The effort is backed by the Eugene Emeralds, which must find a new home by 2025.

However, councilors said they’ll only vote on whether to send the proposal to the ballot once specific conditions are met.

“The Em’s are a historic and invaluable asset to this community, and I'd love to see them stay here,” said Councilor Alan Zelenka. “But it's not entirely in the city's hands to make sure that they do. There's other people that have to step up.”

First, the city says Lane County will need to commit more funding to the stadium. Project leaders have suggested $35 million from the county’s transient lodging and car rental taxes, which both increased at the beginning of this year.

That tax revenue is intended to support tourism. But at a meeting in August, Lane County Commissioner Pat Farr shared concerns that paying for the stadium’s large price tag would leave other projects unfunded.

Meanwhile, Eugene’s City Council is asking project leaders for a plan to fill their remaining funding gap. In October, Emeralds general manager Allan Benavides told OPB's Think Out Loud that the source of around $33 million wasn't yet identified.

Finally, the city wants the project to demonstrate that it will be able to manage and operate the facility without relying on the city’s general funds.

Councilor Matt Keating said the council's move will show its commitment to the Emeralds and the value the team brings to the local community, while also leaving an out.

“What this does is not lock us in if our county partners aren't going to play ball, pun somewhat intended," he said.

Keating said he’s looking to state and private partners for additional funding, while Zelenka called on the Emeralds ownership to contribute more.

In late August, Lane County Commissioners allowed the project to pause for six months as leaders sought more funding. They will reconvene around the funding issues early next year.