Emeralds say they’re hopeful about staying in Eugene

The Eugene Emeralds baseball team is "cautiously optimistic" it can close the funding gap for a proposed new stadium at the Lane Events Center.

The team had a Sept. 30 deadline imposed by Major League Baseball to submit its funding options. In a press release issued Monday, team officials said they’re still $43 million short of what’s needed for the project, which is estimated to cost more than $100 million altogether.

The proposed multi-use facility would include a stadium for the Ems as well as a venue for other sports and events. The Emeralds have been working with Lane County, the City of Eugene and state lawmakers to secure funding.

The Emeralds are a minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The Emeralds have to move out of PK Park, which they share with the University of Oregon baseball team. They’ve been on the search for a new stadium since Major League Baseball made them a High A team with a longer season.

