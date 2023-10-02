© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emeralds say they’re hopeful about staying in Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:40 PM PDT
Eugene Emeralds baseball cap on top of a baseball mitt on a metal chain-link fence with a ball park in the background.
File photo
/
Eugene Emeralds

The Eugene Emeralds baseball team is "cautiously optimistic" it can close the funding gap for a proposed new stadium at the Lane Events Center.

The team had a Sept. 30 deadline imposed by Major League Baseball to submit its funding options. In a press release issued Monday, team officials said they’re still $43 million short of what’s needed for the project, which is estimated to cost more than $100 million altogether.

The proposed multi-use facility would include a stadium for the Ems as well as a venue for other sports and events. The Emeralds have been working with Lane County, the City of Eugene and state lawmakers to secure funding.

The Emeralds are a minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The Emeralds have to move out of PK Park, which they share with the University of Oregon baseball team. They’ve been on the search for a new stadium since Major League Baseball made them a High A team with a longer season.

Tags
Sports Eugene Emeralds
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content