Eugene City Council to explore funding sports facilities through bond measure

The Eugene City Council is considering whether to ask voters to approve a bond measure that would raise funds for sports facilities in the city.

On Oct.11, Councilor Randy Groves moved to schedule a work session as soon as possible to explore that possibility.

He said money raised by the measure would help finance a multi-purpose stadium, regional pickleball courts and sports fields at Golden Gardens Park.

Groves said he wants the council to debate the matter before potentially sending it to voters.

“My intent is to bring this to a public discussion," said Groves. “I think that we have a lot of people in the community we’ve been hearing from. They expect us to look into this and weigh in on it.”

The motion, seconded by Councilor Matt Keating, directs the City Manager, Sarah Medary, to provide the council with financial options and other information she deems relevant regarding a potential bond measure.

A multi-use facility at the Lane Events Center would be home to Minor League Baseball’s Eugene Emeralds, who must vacate their current home at PK Park by 2025.

Earlier this month the Emeralds announced they are still $43 million short of the more than $100 million dollars needed for the stadium.

