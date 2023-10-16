© 2023 KLCC

Eugene City Council to explore funding sports facilities through bond measure

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT
A minor league base ball game, as viewed from the stands.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The Eugene City Council will consider whether to ask voters to help finance a new stadium for the Eugene Emeralds, which are a minor league affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

The Eugene City Council is considering whether to ask voters to approve a bond measure that would raise funds for sports facilities in the city.

On Oct.11, Councilor Randy Groves moved to schedule a work session as soon as possible to explore that possibility.

He said money raised by the measure would help finance a multi-purpose stadium, regional pickleball courts and sports fields at Golden Gardens Park.

Groves said he wants the council to debate the matter before potentially sending it to voters.

“My intent is to bring this to a public discussion," said Groves. “I think that we have a lot of people in the community we’ve been hearing from. They expect us to look into this and weigh in on it.”

The motion, seconded by Councilor Matt Keating, directs the City Manager, Sarah Medary, to provide the council with financial options and other information she deems relevant regarding a potential bond measure.

A multi-use facility at the Lane Events Center would be home to Minor League Baseball’s Eugene Emeralds, who must vacate their current home at PK Park by 2025.

Earlier this month the Emeralds announced they are still $43 million short of the more than $100 million dollars needed for the stadium.

Eugene City Council Eugene Emeralds
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
