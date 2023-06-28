Lane County gets the pitch on latest cost projection for new baseball stadium

The Lane County Board of Commissioners got an update Tuesday on the proposed muti-use facility which would serve as the new Eugene Emeralds baseball stadium, which would be located at the Lane Events Center in Eugene.

County staff, architects, builders and the Em’s General Manager provided designs and timelines. But much of the discussion came down to cost. The project budget for the stadium is now over $100 million.

Lane County BOC / YouTube Lane County Board of Commissioners held a work session to discuss updates on the proposed multi-purpose facility and new Eugene Emeralds ballpark.

Construction Project Manager Jessie Steiger said so far, the project has state and federal funds, projected county tax revenues and a contribution from the Emeralds.

“So, our secured funding sources are about $57.5 million, which leaves of a funding gap of about $43 million,” said Steiger.

The City of Eugene has yet to commit any funding.

The Board was offered two scenarios for consideration—proceed with the design/permitting or put the project on hold until the funding gap is closed. They’ll meet again in mid-July.

Pressure to build

For those not in the know: Since Major League Baseball (MLB) converted the Eugene Emeralds into a High-A team with a longer season, the ball club is required to have an improved stadium or move to a new market.

In a few more seasons, the Eugene Emeralds must vacate PK Park, which they share with the University of Oregon baseball team.

The co-occupancy has strained the relationship of the minor league club and the university.

When the Ducks hosted a college baseball playoff series this spring, it displaced the Emeralds for several days, forcing them to play a series on the road instead of at their home park.

"While we’re happy about the Ducks’ advancement (in the playoffs), the scheduling conflict and subsequent adjustments for all teams involved just highlight the necessity of building a new facility," said Emeralds General Manager Allan Benavides in a press release at the time. "Our window to build a new facility is narrowing quickly and we hope to have an answer soon so we can avoid these situations in the future."

Then and Now

Early projections for a new baseball stadium at the Lane Events Center were to be $60 to $80 million at a November 2022 Board of Commissioners work session. According to materials prepared for Tuesday's meeting, items contributing to budget differences include the need to reconfigure parking in the area around the stadium, impact to a livestock building on the Lane Events Center campus, cost escalation due to a delayed start, additional permit costs, and structural and geotechnical requirements for immediate occupancy.

The current projected budget including design/construction, soft costs, project contingency and replacement of the livestock fairgrounds facility is currently at $100,469,000.

KLCC's Chris Lehman contributed to this story.

