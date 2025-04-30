© 2025 KLCC

Eugene Emeralds GM Allan Benavides to depart after 15 seasons

KLCC
Published April 30, 2025 at 8:28 AM PDT

After 15 seasons at the helm of the Eugene Emeralds, General Manager Allan Benavides will step down to lead the new Ontario Baseball Team, a Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His final game with the Emeralds will be May 21.

In a news release, the Eugene Emeralds organization said Benavides will continue to support the Ems in an advisory role as they pursue a new stadium and long-term home.

The franchise expects to announce the Ems' next general manager in the coming days.

UPDATE: On Thursday, the team announced that Matt Dompe, the current radio broadcaster and Assistant General Manager, has been named the new General Manager.

Dompe is in his 16th season with the Ems.
