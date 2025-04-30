Eugene Emeralds GM Allan Benavides to depart after 15 seasons

After 15 seasons at the helm of the Eugene Emeralds, General Manager Allan Benavides will step down to lead the new Ontario Baseball Team, a Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His final game with the Emeralds will be May 21.

In a news release, the Eugene Emeralds organization said Benavides will continue to support the Ems in an advisory role as they pursue a new stadium and long-term home.

The franchise expects to announce the Ems' next general manager in the coming days.

UPDATE: On Thursday, the team announced that Matt Dompe, the current radio broadcaster and Assistant General Manager, has been named the new General Manager.

Dompe is in his 16th season with the Ems.

