Volunteers are needed to defend Oregon ash trees from invasive pest

Oregon State University Extension is looking for volunteers to collect Oregon ash seeds.

The native trees are expected to be devastated in the coming years from the invasive Emerald Ash Borer beetle.

Scientists hope to find seeds with genetic resistance to the ash borer, so the tree can continue to grow in Oregon.

Volunteers will learn how to gather seeds, prepare them and ship them for research.

A Zoom-based workshop is Wednesday, August 14 from noon to 1:00 p.m. Registration details are on the OSU Extension Service website.

