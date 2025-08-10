© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evacuations downgraded for areas around the Aubrey Mountain Fire near Oakridge

KLCC
Published August 10, 2025 at 1:24 PM PDT
As of Sunday, The Aubrey Mountain Fire is an estimated 25 acres and 65% contained. The fire started Thursday afternoon east of Oakridge.
Willamette National Forest
As of Sunday, The Aubrey Mountain Fire is an estimated 25 acres and 65% contained. The fire started Thursday afternoon east of Oakridge.

Crews are making progress towards containing the Aubrey Mountain Fire east of Oakridge.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office downgraded evacuation orders from level 2 (Be Set) to Level 1 (Be Ready) for residents on Roberts Ranch and Dunning Roads in Oakridge.

Highway 58 is reduced to one lane between Oakridge and Willamette Pass. Travelers should expect delays.

The Aubrey Mountain Fire started Thursday afternoon and prompted Level 3 evacuation orders and closed Highway 58 overnight.

With the extreme heat warning and dry conditions and potential for lightning, there is potential for new fires to start in the region.

www.lanecounty.org/2025Fires for updates
Tags
News Briefs 2025 Oregon wildfiresLane County Sheriff's OfficeWillamette National ForestAubrey Mountain FireHighway 58Oakridge
Related Content