Evacuations downgraded for areas around the Aubrey Mountain Fire near Oakridge

Crews are making progress towards containing the Aubrey Mountain Fire east of Oakridge.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office downgraded evacuation orders from level 2 (Be Set) to Level 1 (Be Ready) for residents on Roberts Ranch and Dunning Roads in Oakridge.

Highway 58 is reduced to one lane between Oakridge and Willamette Pass. Travelers should expect delays.

The Aubrey Mountain Fire started Thursday afternoon and prompted Level 3 evacuation orders and closed Highway 58 overnight.

With the extreme heat warning and dry conditions and potential for lightning, there is potential for new fires to start in the region.

www.lanecounty.org/2025Fires for updates