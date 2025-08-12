© 2025 KLCC

Former UO dean reportedly facing state ethics investigation

KLCC
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:11 PM PDT

The Oregon Government Ethics Commission has started a case on the former dean of the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.

The Register Guard reports the OGEC opened the case against Juan-Carlos Molleda on August 8.

Details may not be publicly available for several months, as the preliminary review process is confidential.

Molleda resigned his position in July, after the Daily Emerald reported on his questionable travel expenses, and while the school is facing a large budget deficit.

The UO is going through an internal audit of the former dean, as well.
Tags
News Briefs University of Oregon School of Journalism and CommunicationJuan-Carlos MolledaOregon Government Ethics Commission
