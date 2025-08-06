UO chooses Regina Lawrence as interim dean of the School of Journalism and Communication

Regina Lawrence has been chosen to serve as interim dean for the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.

The Oregon Daily Emerald reports Lawrence is currently the associate dean of the SOJC at the U of O’s Portland campus. She's also research director of the Agora Journalism Center, and as co-chair of the SOJC Graduate Affairs Committee. She’ll serve a one-year term at a time when the school is dealing with a budget crisis.

In an announcement on the University of Oregon's website, the Provost Christopher P. Long said Lawrence was selected after a series of meetings with the SOJC community.

"I want to thank the entire School of Journalism and Communication for their active and thoughtful engagement in the process that led to this decision," Long said.

Juan-Carlos Molleda resigned last month after a Daily Emerald investigation that raised questions about his travel expenses.

