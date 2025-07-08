Dean of University of Oregon's Journalism School resigns

The dean of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication is resigning.

Juan-Carlos Molleda will step down from the role Aug. 1, according to an email sent Tuesday by UO Provost Christopher Long to journalism faculty and staff.

Molleda’s resignation was first reported by the Daily Emerald.

Last month, the student publication reported that Molleda was under scrutiny by the university for his use of university funds for extensive travel, including international first-class plane tickets.

Molleda will remain at the UO as a professor, though not until he takes some time off for "research leave," according to a memo Molleda sent Tuesday to the SOJC.

"The time away will allow me to re-engage with my scholarship and prepare to return to the classroom after nearly a decade in academic administration," he wrote.

A university spokesperson confirmed the announcement to KLCC but declined to make any additional comments.

