© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dean of University of Oregon's Journalism School resigns

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:25 PM PDT
A person speaking at a podium. The person is dressed in academic regalia. The podium is adorned with a large O. A person is standing next to the podium, also dressed in academic regalia.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Juan-Carlos Molleda, speaking at a University of Oregon commencement event on June 16, 2025.

The dean of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication is resigning.

Juan-Carlos Molleda will step down from the role Aug. 1, according to an email sent Tuesday by UO Provost Christopher Long to journalism faculty and staff.

Molleda’s resignation was first reported by the Daily Emerald.

Last month, the student publication reported that Molleda was under scrutiny by the university for his use of university funds for extensive travel, including international first-class plane tickets.

Molleda will remain at the UO as a professor, though not until he takes some time off for "research leave," according to a memo Molleda sent Tuesday to the SOJC.

"The time away will allow me to re-engage with my scholarship and prepare to return to the classroom after nearly a decade in academic administration," he wrote.

A university spokesperson confirmed the announcement to KLCC but declined to make any additional comments.

Tags
Education University of OregonUO School of Journalism and CommunicationsJuan-Carlos Molleda
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman