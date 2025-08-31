Sagapolutele throws for 3 touchdowns and California downs Oregon State 34-15

Freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele debuted at quarterback for California and threw for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-15 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Sagapolutele, who originally enrolled at Oregon but transferred to Cal, completed 20 of 30 passes. The only other freshman to start in an opener for the Golden Bears was Jared Goff.

Oregon State quarterback Maalik Murphy, a Duke transfer, threw for 244 yards with an interception. Trent Walker had nine catches for 136 yards.

Mason Mini caught a 19-yard scoring pass from Sagapolutele on Cal's first possession. Sagapolutele found Trond Grizzell — who had a 35-yard reception on the opening drive — with a 32-yard touchdown pass.

“It was so surreal, unlike anything I've been in before, especially coming from high school. But just getting to experience a road game for my first game, being in enemy territory against a good team, I enjoyed that as my first game,” Sagapolutele said. “It was able to get me out of my comfort zone and we had a great game plan and we succeeded in it.”

The teams used to be foes in the Pac-12, but Cal bolted for the ACC. The Beavers are playing as an independent this season before the revival of a new-look Pac-12 next season.

The new conference will launch with Washington State and Oregon State, the two teams that remained after league imploded in the summer of 2023. Joining them will be Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Texas State, Utah State and non-football member Gonzaga.

Caleb Ojeda kicked a 53-yeard field goal to close the gap to 14-3 for the Beavers but Cal capped the first half with Abram Murray's 49-yard field goal.

“We did some good things in the last three quarters of game, but we dug yourselves a hole, so, it was hard to dig back out against a team like Cal,” Oregon State coach Trent Bray said.

Sagapolutele opened the second half with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Landon Morris. Oregon State closed to within 24-9 on Anthony Hankerson's 2-yard run.

After Hezekiah Masses intercepted Murphy in the fourth quarter, Brandon High Jr. ran for a 2-yard TD for Cal.

Murphy scored on a 3-yard keeper but came up limping after the play. He returned on the Beavers' next drive.

Chase Meyer kicked a 23-yard field goal for the Golden Bears to cap the scoring.

“Jaron is going to have a lot to learn. He'll have plenty to take away from this. But he threw the ball very, very well,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said about his starter. “We expected him to, because that's exactly what he does in practice.”

The Takeaway

California: There were questions about how Cal would replace quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who left the Golden Bears for Indiana. They seem to have found the answer in Sagapolutele.

Oregon State: Murphy and Walker showed a connection, but it didn't result in points.

Up Next

California hosts Texas Southern at Memorial Stadium next Saturday.

Oregon State hosts future Pac-12 foe Fresno State next Saturday.

Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

