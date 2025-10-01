Board of Education makes formal apology to LCC President

The Lane Community College Board of Education has made a formal apology to college president Dr. Stephanie Bulger. At their meeting Tuesday evening, Board Chair Austin Fölnagy read a statement.

“Lane Community College Board of Education, with the exception of trustee Weismann, issues this formal apology to the President, Dr. Stephanie Bulger, for the discriminatory behaviors based on her race and sex that occurred during the March 5th Board meeting. These included both explicit and implicit actions,” he said.

The apology comes after complaints led to an independent investigation of board behavior which was released in August. The report found that then LCC Board Chair Zach Mulholland acted with “dismissive and disrespectful conduct toward Bulger”.

The report said that the behavior toward Bulger came from board members except for Trustee Julie Weismann.

The LCC Board of Education has new members who were not at the March 5 meeting. But Fölnagy, Mulholland, and Steve Mital were part of the board at that time and continue to serve on the board.

The board voted to censure Mulholland at a meeting last month. At that meeting he apologized for his behavior.

