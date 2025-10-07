Lane County expands eligibility for affordable housing in the upper McKenzie Valley

Applications are open for a mobile home park that’s been rebuilt after the 2020 Holiday Farm fire. Previously, the Lazy Days Mobile Home and RV Park was only open to people who lost their homes to the Holiday Farm Fire, but now, more people are eligible.

Lane County says people who rented anywhere in the county at the time of the fire can apply if they were affected by the destabilization of the affordable housing market caused by the fire.

1 or 2-bedroom homes are available. Preference will be given to people who work within 20 miles of the Lazy Days park, which is about 10 miles east of Blue River.

Applicants must be earning 80% or less than Area Median Income.

People who did lose their homes in the Holiday Farm Fire are still encouraged to apply.

People who were renters anywhere in Lane County during the Holiday Farm Fire can apply online using this application.

Renters would pay $1000 per month for a 2- bedroom unit or $750 a month for a 1- bedroom unit. Rent includes utilities (water, sewer, garbage).

Fire survivors can apply online starting October 7 using this application. (It is a different application than the one linked above.)

Applications will be screened on a first come, first served basis.

Funding to provide the modular homes to fire survivors is provided by Oregon Housing & Community Services. Homes for Good is property owner and led construction on the site. Lane County is assisting with the application process.