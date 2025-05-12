© 2025 KLCC

Applications open Thursday for housing for Holiday Farm Fire survivors

KLCC
Published May 12, 2025 at 2:16 PM PDT

Applications will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 15 for the Lazy Days Mobile Home and RV park near Blue River. There are 13 2-bedroom modular homes available for survivors of the Holiday Farm Fire to own or rent-to-own.

Lazy Days was rebuilt by Homes for Good.

Applicants may be eligible if they lived at the original Lazy Days in September 2020. They also may be eligible if they lost a home or modular home they rented or owned to the Holiday Farm Fire.

Applications must be at no more than 80% of area median income.

Learn more: www.homesforgood.org/about/real-estate-development/projects/lazy-days-rv-and-mobile-home-park

Apply starting May 15: www.cognitoforms.com/LaneCounty1/LazyDaysApplication
News Briefs