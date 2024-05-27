© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nearly four years after its destruction, Lazy Days to receive new homes

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 27, 2024 at 3:42 PM PDT
Sign for mobile home and RV park.
1 of 5  — LazyDaysSign_BBull.jpg
The only part of the original Lazy Days park that wasn't destroyed by fire was its colorful sign. It will be displayed once the site is rebuilt.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Burnt cars and destroyed mobile homes.
2 of 5  — LazyDaysSept22_2020_CPietsch.jpg
The Lazy Days park site as photographed on Sept. 22, 2020.
Chris Pietsch / Eugene Register-Guard newspaper.
Concrete slabs on rocky soil.
3 of 5  — ConcretePads_BBull.jpg
New concrete pads await the arrival of modular homes this August. These - along with 10 tiny homes- will constitute a new Lazy Days park.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Man holding picture of new house.
4 of 5  — JacobFox_BBull_051124.jpg
At a recent rebuilding block party in Blue River, Jacob Fox of Homes for Good shows a schematic of a modular home that'll be used in the Lazy Days park rebuild.
Brian Bull / KLCC
Picture of house design.
5 of 5  — ModularSchematic_BBull.jpg
A closeup view of the modular home's "front kitchen" design, which will accomodate families displaced by the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire.
Brian Bull / KLCC

A mobile home park destroyed by the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020 is being rebuilt, with new units expected this summer. 

Roughly 80 people lost their homes in September 2020, when the wildfire leveled the Lazy Days Mobile Home and RV park just outside the McKenzie River community of Blue River.

“It's been a tragedy for this community, very impactful to the humans that were displaced,” said Jacob Fox, executive director of Homes for Good. His organization bought the site from its owner for $700,000 in winter 2021, and will start delivering 20 modular homes and 10 tiny homes to the Lazy Days site beginning in August.

“Being able to provide a home to people that were displaced is the whole goal here, and the homes themselves will be granted.” Fox told KLCC. “So folks moving in will own the structures, and then they'll pay a monthly fee for the maintenance of the homes and the property.”

The $12-million project will house an estimated 75 people. All units will be made by Aumsville-based Blazer Industries with fire resistant materials under Oregon building code standards.

The Holiday Farm Fire burned more than 173,000 acres and began on Labor Day, 2020. Roughly 80% of Blue River’s downtown area was destroyed, and rebuilding efforts are continuing along, with the town’s library, general store, and health clinic among the main projects. A new fire station was completed in April.

Fox said the first priority will be for people that were displaced out of the Lazy Days park due to the Holiday Farm Fire, while the second priority will be those displaced by the wildfire in the general McKenzie River Corridor community. The third priority will be locals that meet low income guidelines.

Funding for the project is comprised of $9.9 million from the OHCS Disaster Recovery and Resilience Wildfire Recovery Funds; $1 million from a HUD Community Project Funding Grant; $230,000 from a Lane County/Business Oregon ARPA Grant;$717,514 from an Oregon DEQ Septic Grant; and a Homes for Good Loan of $250,000.

Copyright 2024, KLCC.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents Holiday Farm fireBlue RiverHomes for GoodJacob Fox2020 wildfires
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Oregon, and remains a contributor to the KLCC news department. He began working with KLCC in June 2016.   In his 27+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content