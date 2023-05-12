© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Disasters & Accidents

Final Holiday Farm Fire survivor leaves state housing

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published May 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM PDT
eug_09162020_blue_river_decimated_by_holiday_farm_fire6.jpg
Andy Nelson
/
Register-Guard/Pool
Following the Holiday Farm Fire, Oregon's Office of Resilience and Emergency Management sheltered 423 people in Lane County

Oregon’s Office of Resilience and Emergency Management announced it has closed its long-term shelter program from the 2020 wildfires.

Director Ed Flick told KLCC, although the final Holiday Farm Fire survivor has moved on, the department’s work is not done. He said, “We’re still actively supporting the long-term recovery group in Lane County with our disaster case management program, and assisting people as they continue to put their lives together.”

Flick said they continue to guide 333 families through things like insurance claims, FEMA paperwork, and finding ways to fund items that were lost in the fires.

And the agency itself is pursuing FEMA reimbursement for its shelter work, which, due to the pandemic, was based in hotels, instead of multi-family settings.

Flick said statewide, they sheltered over 4,500 people and served more than two million meals after the Labor Day fires. He says they learned the state can best help by supporting local groups in their recovery efforts. In Lane County, those include The McKenzie Valley Long-Term Recovery Group and the Cascade Relief Team, as well as Lane County government.

©2023 KLCC News.

Disasters & Accidents Holiday Farm fireOregon Office of Emergency ManagementEd Flick
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
