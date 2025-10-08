© 2025 KLCC

One of the oldest high school debate tournaments is canceled after UO cuts the program

KLCC
Published October 8, 2025 at 2:29 PM PDT

The University of Oregon announced last month it was eliminating its speech and debate program at the Clark Honors College, citing budget cuts.

Now, the annual tournament hosted at the Honors College has been canceled. In a news release, Forensics Program Director Trond Jacobsen said the Robert D. Clark High School Invitational Tournament is “one of the oldest continually running and most respected speech and debate competitions west of the Mississippi”.

He said with the UO cutting the Forensics Program it’s impossible to provide the resources for the tournament.

Jacobsen is running the program until it is officially discontinued in December.
