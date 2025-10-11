Purdie throws for 4 TDs in 39-14 Wake Forest win over Oregon State

Backup quarterback Deshawn Purdie threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns for Wake Forest in a 39-14 victory over winless Oregon State on Saturday.

Chris Barnes caught three passes for 102 yards and three scores for the Demon Deacons (4-2, 1-2 ACC).

It was the worst start for the Beavers (0-7, 0-0 Pac-12) since 1991, when they started 0-10.

Wake Forest quarterback Robby Ashford was sidelined because of a thumb injury and was replaced by Purdie.

Purdie got off to a good start, throwing a 36-yard touchdown pass to Chris Barnes that put the Demon Deacons up 8-0 after a 2-point conversion. He added a long 52-yard scoring pass to Micah Mays Jr. late in the opening quarter.

Purdie connected with Barnes for a 11-yard touchdown and Conner Calvert kicked a 43-yard field goal to make it 25-0 at halftime.

Purdie hit Barnes again in the third quarter with a 55-yard TD pass.

The Beavers avoided the shutout with Cornell Hatcher Jr.'s 29-yard touchdown run early in the final period, but Demond Claiborne ran for a 66-yard TD for Wake Forest.

Beavers backup Gabarri Johnson threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to David Wells Jr. for the final margin.

The Demon Deacons were coming off a 30-23 victory at Virginia Tech, their first conference win.

Jake Dickert is in his first season as coach of Wake Forest after leaving Washington State, the Pac-12’s only other remaining member after conference realignment.

The Beavers lost 27-23 last week at Appalachian State, which spurred speculation that coach Trent Bray might be fired.

Instead, special teams coach Jamie Christian was dismissed on Sunday following the loss. The announcement came shortly after athletic director Scott Barnes said he and Bray were evaluating the program with an eye toward making immediate changes.

“I understand and share your disappointment with how our football season has started,” Barnes said in a statement to Beaver nation. “My expectations for our program are high, and right now, we are not meeting them.”

The Demon Deacons have a bye next weekend before hosting SMU on Oct. 25.

Oregon State hosts Lafayette on Saturday.

