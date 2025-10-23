Springfield appoints new interim city councilor

The City of Springfield has appointed a new interim city councilor.

Andrew Buck will represent Ward 5 through at least the end of 2026. He is the chair of the city’s planning commission, and was the only person who applied for the opening.

"We have the right people making the right decisions,” Buck said at a City Council meeting Monday. "Challenges exist, but I like all the opportunity Springfield has. Not every city can say that. "

In office, Buck said he wanted to promote more recreation activities in Springfield, such as a driving range.

The appointment comes after former city councilor Victoria Doyle announced in August that she was resigning to prioritize family, and because she was facing increased responsibilities at work.