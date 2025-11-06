Lebanon Fire formally appoints new leadership

The Lebanon Fire District has officially appointed a new chief. John Tacy will replace retiring chief Joseph Rodondi.

Tacy has done nearly every job at the Lebanon Fire District since he started in 1985. In a statement, he said he was “happy to serve in any capacity in the community I grew up in and love.”

Mark Fitzwater has also been appointed as Division Chief of Operations. He also grew up in Lebanon, and has been a full-time firefighter and paramedic at the district since 2007.

