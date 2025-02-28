Lebanon Fire District looks to cut services after failed levy

The Lebanon Fire District is considering further cuts to its emergency services, following the failure of last year’s funding levy.

The district serves Lebanon and surrounding areas of Linn County. It's anticipating a more than $850,000 budget shortfall for its next fiscal year, which begins in July.

Lebanon Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said labor and vehicle costs have risen sharply since the pandemic, while Oregon’s property tax laws have limited new revenue.

At the same time, he said many of the district's patients are on Medicare or Medicaid, which don’t fully reimburse the district for ambulance rides.

"It doesn't cover the cost of doing business," said Rodondi. "It doesn't cover the cost of buying the ambulance."

Last May, Lebanon-area voters overwhelmingly rejected a levy designed to support the fire district. Rodondi said he's not expecting further community support, despite the potential for further cuts.

"I think they're tired of being taxed, and they are feeling the strain in their pocket books, just like we are," said Rodondi.

Instead, the district plans to balance its budget through eliminating its day-time ambulance by around next January. The vehicle has already been operating at limited hours, with two staffing positions that are currently vacant.

Rodondi said the district would continue to operate its two 24-hour ambulances. But he said wait-times for those services could increase.

“Right now, it's first come, first serve. You call 911, and we will get there and mitigate your issues," said Rodondi. "But maybe on some of the lower acuity calls, we might have to delay those a little."

Other proposed cuts include eliminating the Resident Student Volunteer Program, as well as a Recruitment and Retention Lieutenant.

District officials will still have to develop a final budget proposal. It will then need approval from the district's Budget Committee and Board of Directors before it can go into effect this summer.

