Many rural fire districts see support in Tuesday’s election

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 23, 2024 at 7:09 AM PDT
Fire station building and 3 fire engines
Mohawk Valley Rural Fire facebook page
The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District's station in Marcola.

Voters in several of Oregon’s rural fire districts approved funding levies in this week’s election.

A 5-year-local option levy in the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire Protection District passed with a clear majority.

Fire Chief Steven Wallace says the levy will help improve response times for fires and emergencies. He said the district will be able to hire two more full time staff and start a student training program.

“I just want to thank our community for their overwhelming support and for being there for us and allowing us to provide the best service that we can,” said Wallace.

Wallace expects Mohawk Valley fire to have their new staff in place by November of this year.

McKenzie Fire also won voter approval for renewal of a 5-year levy.

Lebanon fire’s funding measure failed to pass in Tuesday’s election. Before the election, Lebanon Fire Chief Joseph Redondi told KLCC they’re in a crunch for basic funding for personnel and equipment.

“We will continue to do our best to serve the community, but it behooves us to tell the community that their services aren’t what they used to be," said Rodondi. "And what we’re asking for is just, what level of service would you like from your fire district?”

Redondi called the operating levy a short-term solution. He hoped to eventually secure permanent federal funding for rural fire districts like his.
Politics & Government May 2024 primaryLebanon Fire DistrictMohawk Valley Rural Fire District
