Commercial Dungeness Crab season opens Dec. 31 Oregon's north coast

The north Oregon coast opens to commercial Dungeness crabbing on Dec. 31st from Cape Falcon to the Washington border.

Fisherman can begin setting their crab pots on Sunday, Dec. 28th.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife delayed opening the north coast until crab in Long Beach, Washington met the 23% meat fill criteria.

The commercial Dungeness crab season started south of Cape Falcon on December 16th.

The season is under a fleet advisory that fishing vessels should be vigilant and move or avoid setting gear in areas where whales are foraging or transiting to minimize risk of entanglement.

