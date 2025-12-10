Brian BahouthFreelance reporter
Brian Bahouth has been a public media reporter since 1997. In that time, he has served as news director at three public radio stations and has filed reports for a variety of outlets, including the Pacifica Network News and NPR. He lives near Seal Rock.
-
Out of more than 14,000 counted, a tax to support the Lincoln County Veterans Service Office has officially passed, by a mere 13 votes.
-
Opponents of Waldport’s mayor have been given the green light to gather signatures to try to force her out of office.
-
Commercial Dungeness crabbing boats in Oregon have a three day window to set their traps before they can begin their harvest at 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 16
-
More than 100 people packed a Waldport City Council meeting Wednesday night to express opposition to even the possibility of an ICE detention facility in the city.